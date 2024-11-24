DuRose, Steven



Steven DuRose, 64, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was survived by his father, Dick, his siblings Carrie, Tim, and Doug.



Steve grew up in Dayton and attended Ohio State University. He transferred to the University of Southern California where he received a Bachelors degree. He stayed in Los Angles where he worked as a motgage broker.



Later he moved to Hendersonville, in Western North Carolina where his parents had relocated. For the last two years he has worked as the afternoon disc jockey at radio station WTZQ. In addition, he was a member of the performing duo, The Gathering Dark which played throughout Henderson County. He composed their songs, one of which was called, I Don't Know Why I Feel So Bad Today; I Felt Pretty Good Last Night, which epitomizes his sense of humor.



Steve lived with his partner, Christy Davis and her son, Til.



A Celebration of Life event will be held in Hendersonville, at Oklawaha Brewery on Monday, December 2 at 6:00 pm. It's open to anyone who would like to remember Steve.



