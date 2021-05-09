DUNSON, Ruth



Age 92, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. Public walk through visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 14th, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike,



Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy II officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online



