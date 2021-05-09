X

DUNSON, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DUNSON, Ruth

Age 92, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. Public walk through visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 14th, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike,

Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy II officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online

condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.