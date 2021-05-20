springfield-news-sun logo
DUNSON, Laddie "Chris"

Born October 28, 1952, and resided in Dayton, Ohio, and died on May 12, 2021. Chris

attended Miami Chapel

Elementary School, Dunbar High School, and received a full scholarship to Bowdoin

College in Maine. Chris loved music and was an excellent singer and musician. He

enjoyed his long career at LexisNexis; however, he had retired. His greatest accomplishment was when he became one of Jehovah's Witnesses. This gave him the knowledge to have Bible studies with others searching for Bible truths. Chris is survived by his wife of 15 years, Paris; sons: Jasun, Daniel, and Tim; daughters: Erika and

Candace; 4 grandchildren, 5 brothers, 6 sisters, and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Albert, stepfather Odell and mother Marie. Chris died treasuring the thought that the Bible does give hope to the dead, not in Heaven but here on Earth. Memorial Services will be held on May 22, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (EST) via Zoom streaming - ID 9161672232 and Password 092813 (http://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/wp20131001/is-there-hope-for-the-dead/)

