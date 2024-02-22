Dunson, Beverly

Dunson, Beverly Joyce

Beverly Joyce Dunson, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, February 10, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

