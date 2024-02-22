Dunson, Beverly Joyce



Beverly Joyce Dunson, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, February 10, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



