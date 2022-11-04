DUNN, Mabel Shay "Belle"



Mabel "Belle" Shay Dunn was given into the hands of Jesus on November 1st, 2022. She was born in the early morning hours of October 28th, 2022. She spent the next 103 hours capturing hearts and enchanting those she gave the chance to meet. She is survived by her adoring parents, Andrew and Shayna Dunn and big sister Loretta Dunn. She is preceded in death by an unborn sibling with whom she is now reunited. Among those also mourning her loss are 6 great-grandparents, 4 grandparents, 23 aunts and uncles, and 23 cousins. Mabel blessed many of them by defying all odds, being born alive, and giving them a chance to meet her before her passing. She touched many lives before she even entered the world and touched even more in her going. Her memory will forever be etched in all of our hearts. There will be a public Celebration of Life service at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Shelbyville, IN, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Visitation will be at the church from 10 AM - 12 noon with the service following immediately after. All attendees are asked to wear white in honor of Mabel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mabel's honor to the Save the Storks foundation. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com