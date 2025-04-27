Dunn, Elizabeth

Dunn (Foster), Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Dunn (neé Elizabeth Ann Foster), who taught in the Beavercreek Public Schools for nearly a quarter century, passed away on April 23, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice, Palliative, and Supportive Care in Dayton. She was 89 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1936 to William and Angie Foster, "Betty" grew up in Baldwin, Long Island and attended Potsdam College in upstate New York, where she graduated with a B.A. in Education, and where she met her future husband, Alden Dale Dunn, of Tupper Lake, NY, who joined the United States Air Force shortly before their marriage in 1957. Her devotion to the profession of education was interrupted only briefly by tending her three young children, and she found steady employment as a teacher while her husband's assignments took them to Alaska, Louisiana, California, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, and Spain, where she worked as a teacher for the US Department of Defense. While in Spain, she was granted a private audience with Queen Sofia of Spain to advocate for the inclusion of gifted education in Spanish school programs. After her husband's retirement from the USAF, Elizabeth's work as a DOD teacher took them to Japan and the Philippines before they returned to Ohio, where she became a gifted education specialist; earned a Master's Degree in Education from Wright State University; garnered many awards for her teaching; and was locally renowned for the annual musicals she staged with her students. After retiring at the age of 76, she volunteered as a Spanish teacher at the Beavercreek Public Schools, and was active with the Beavercreek Library and the local Great Books club. Elizabeth was additionally admired in her community as a "fashion icon", who enjoyed stylishly bold attire. Elizabeth will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Alden, who passed in 2010. She is survived by her brother, William Foster; her children, Susan Dunn Weinberg, Delories Dunn de Ayuso, and James Alden Dunn; and her grandchildren, Dylan Jenness Weinberg, Tomás Ayuso-Dunn, Isabel Ayuso-Dunn, and C.J. Ayuso-Dunn. A celebration of life for Elizabeth will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feed the Creek or the Beavercreek Public Library.



