Dunn, Carolyn House

Carolyn A. House-Dunn, a.k.a. "Granny" a.k.a. "Sugar Pie" age 81 of Eaton, Ohio, died Thursday, April 10, 2025 at her residence. She was born on August 9, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Jess Lawrence and Violet Marie (Waldroff) Watkins.



She was a 1961 Fairfield High School graduate, and attended Southern Ohio College in Fairfield, Ohio for 2 years. Carolyn retired from Avon in Springdale, Ohio before moving to Eaton in 1998. She sold real estate for GMAC/Big Hill in Eaton for several years and attended the Eaton Baptist Temple, where she was a involved with the Ladies Missionary Prayer Band and taught Nursery School. She was an honorary and ranking member of the Women's Hibiscus Christian Group.



In addition to her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her Husbands, Raymond Snodgrass; Beverly H. "Bud" House and Hamp Dunn and her sister, Janet Couch.



Survived by her daughter: Ronda Rae (Snodgrass) Allen; brother, James Watkins and grandchildren, David (Meghan) Allen, Ashley Allen and Elizabeth (Justin) Brock and great grandchildren, Abigail, Harper, Natalie, Rhett, Dean and Jake.



Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio with Pastor Scott Moler officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. The interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



