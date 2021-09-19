DUNLOPE, Julia

DUNLOPE (nee Wherry), Julia "Judy"



Died on September 10, 2021.



Judy was born on October 30, 1930, in Steubenville, Ohio, to James V. Wherry and Ruth (Hobson) Wherry. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Dunlope and her sister Patricia Albaugh. Judy is survived by her daughter Julia Williams, her son Douglas Dunlope and his wife



Debra, her grandchildren Joshua Williams and his wife Darlis Periman, Jack Dunlope and his wife Becca, and Anna Dunlope as well as her great-grandchildren Eli, Tyler, Bradley, Chloe and Lydia.



Judy graduated from Steubenville High School and Ohio University after which she and Ken made their homes in West Carrollton and later Miamisburg, OH. She was a school teacher, reuse/recycler, bicycle rider, swimmer and a friendly neighbor. She enjoyed playing bridge with a group of long-time friends. She was an active member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Dayton Women's Club, PEO and AAUW. She was a faithful and steadfast daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



She donated her body to Wright State University's Anatomical Gift Program. At a later date she will be interred in Dayton National Cemetery beside Ken.



Her family wishes to sincerely thank Michelle and Penny who took such good care of Judy at home and all of the caregivers at Sunrise of Gahanna for their care during this last year.

