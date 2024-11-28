Duncombe, David Calvin



David Calvin Duncombe, age 96 of Centerville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024. He was born July 27, 1928 in Scotia, New York the son of the late Eli and Martha Duncombe. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and continued his military career as a Navy Officer, in the reserves, serving 20 years, and earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. David graduated from Rutgers College with a BS in Education, then earned two masters degrees from other centers of Education. He had a career in education for 40 years, as a teacher and later as a principal. David was a member of Heritage Christian Church. He loved spending time with his family. David loved God, his family, and his country. He will be deeply missed.



David is survived by his Daughters, Carol J. (Tony) Hagner, Nancy Duncombe, and Barbara Duncombe; Grandsons, Jaret (Kate) Hagner, Miles Hagner, and James Eisenhut; Great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Hagner, Olivia Hagner, Lauren Duvall, and Amelia Duvall; and Dear Friend, Mary Ridchuk; and by many other friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial Donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 11:00 am at Heritage Christian Church (7171 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am. To share a memory of David or leave a special message for his family, please visit his page at newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com