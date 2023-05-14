DULL, Richard Curtis



died unexpectedly on May 6, 2023, at his residence. He was only 76 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Richard was born in Celina, Ohio on December 12, 1946, to Darrel and Shirley Dull. His father served in the military and as a result, the family moved several times. Richard grew up near navy bases in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Illinois before settling again in Celina. Richard is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Linda Bergman Dull; and his children, Christopher and his wife Jennifer, Jonathan and his wife Suzanne, and Nathan and his wife Holly. His sister, Donna Dull Hunsberger also survives. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Christian Shepard, Hayden Dull, Jackson Dull, Landon Dull, Mason Dull, Samuel Dull, and Madeline Dull. He loved and was loved by Rosie, his dear Miniature Schnauzer. As Linda and Richard raised their family, Richard took an active role in his children's lives and activities. He coached their soccer and basketball teams and he always made sure they had the best sporting equipment, even when money was a bit tight. He was instrumental in building the original Beavercreek Soccer Association complex and continued to serve the association by mowing and maintaining the fields for many years even when his own sons had moved on. Having a love for soccer, he served as a high school soccer referee for over 20 years. As an avid fan of the game of soccer, he followed the English Premier League. Richard was also a lifelong Red Sox fan; Ted Williams was his favorite player. Family was everything to Richard. He loved doting on his grandchildren and loved traveling to watch them play soccer and basketball. Richard graduated from Celina High School in 1964. During that time, he made lifelong friends that affectionately referred to him as "Droopy." After high school, he proudly served in the US Marine Corps including 2 tours in Vietnam. He fulfilled a personal goal by graduating Summa Cum Laude from Wright State University in 2002 with a degree in history. Richard had a strong work ethic and worked tirelessly to provide for his family, spending 45 years at General Motors. He instilled this strong work ethics in his sons. They fondly remember their father driving them around to deliver the Sunday paper while smoking a big ole cigar. Richard had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He spent much of his spare time researching historical topics of interest and reading books on a variety of subject matters, especially Native American history, and archeology. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed bird watching and could be found in the early morning hours exploring the many nature reserves in the area. He kept an array of birdfeeders in his backyard and enjoyed watching and studying their habits and activities. He taught his sons how to fish and thoroughly enjoyed their trips to Lake Erie to fish for walleye. There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to the Beavercreek Emergency Squad who were there for us on the day of his passing. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m., officiated by Deacon Bill LeCain St. Luke Catholic Church, concluded by military honors. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

