DUFF, STEPHEN



DUFF, Stephen, age 74, of Trenton, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 29, 2024 at his residence. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Sue; and six children, and several grandchildren and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Jim Herr and Elder Jeff Aylor officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com