Dudley, Walter

Dudley Sr., Walter "Alan"

age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow at 11am. Burial at Byron Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. If desired donations can be made to Cold War Patriots. The family would like to thank everyone who was involved in his care. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

