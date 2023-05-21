X

Dudley, Anita

Dudley, Anita Kay

Anita Kay Dudley, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, entered into her heavenly home Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am-12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

