DUCKETT, Tiara Lynee



June 22, 1960 ~ April 7, 2022



Tiara Lynne (nee Elliott) Duckett was born in Oxford, Ohio, to the late Linda and Arnold Elliott on June 22, 1960. She is the beloved wife of



Anthony Duckett; dear mother of Audrey Powell Sexton with her husband and daughter, Joey Powell with his wife



and daughter, and Autumn (Coleson Houston) Duckett with their daughters Ally Hamilton and Avalee Houston;



loving sister of Donald (Deborah) Saylor and Bill Elliott; and loved by many other nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life for Tiara will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 3 pm at the Hueston Woods Beach Shelter. Friends and family are welcome to gather for fellowship and food afterward at Autumn's house.

