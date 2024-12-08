Dubiak, Ellen

Dubiak (Grunigen), Ellen G.



Ellen G. Dubiak, age 96, of Dayton, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on December 4, 2024 at her assisted living facility. She was born on August 26, 1928, to the late J. Alfred and Leslie (Reed) Grunigen in Unionville, Ohio. With a scholarship from the Methodist women's group, she finished college and worked in Christian Education at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in downtown Detroit for many years, and then in the Detroit Conference offices. After marriage, she also was very involved with the Salvation Army in social services in Bremerton, Washington. After retirement, she moved to Vero Beach, Florida where she helped many vulnerable seniors in her town. Upon moving to the Dayton area near her nieces' family, she attended Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood, Ohio. Ellen loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with her whole heart, and dearly loved her large family. She was a good role model for her 23 nieces and nephews, despite sometimes being called feisty. She loved animals, and enjoyed collecting lots of small things like sea shells and pretty candy wrappers. She was always seeking to help others. Ellen is survived by her brother: Glenn Grunigen, sister-in-law: Treva Grunigen, special friends: Cpl. Dottie Hanton and Beverly Herivel, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her former husband: Harry Dubiak, siblings: John (Jan) Grunigen, Gale Grunigen, Juanita (Andy) Elliott, Gean Halliday, Thomas (Aileen) Grunigen, special friends: Cpl. Lloyd Hanton, Bob Herivel, and John and Marcella Bundtzen. A Service will take place at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322) with Pastor Ali Rode officiating. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until the time of service. A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Allegheny County Memorial Park in McCandless, PA (1600 Duncan Ave, McCandless, PA 15101). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, or the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. A live stream of the service will be available by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com, where you may also leave online condolences to the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com