Couch, Duaine



Duaine Couch, Sr. age 71 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday December 6, 2025. He was born August 3, 1954 in Knox County, Kentucky the son of the late Wiley Couch and Lillie Martin Couch. Mr. Couch was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #17 in Hamilton, the Oxford Masonic Lodge, and the Scottish Rite of Cincinnati. Mr. Couch was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature. He was a devout Christian and will be sadly missed by his family and a host of friends. He is survived by his wife Anna Couch; three children Jenny Couch North, Angela M. (Tony) Tracy, and Duaine Joseph Couch; grandson Brandon Matthew North; and two brothers James Edward (the late Phyllis) Couch and Ernie Lee Couch. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Tony Duaine Tracy, Jr. and siblings Edna Hensley, and William, Frank, Alfred, Fred, Art, Sid, Bobby, and Joe Couch. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday December 19, 2025 from 12:30 PM until the time of the Masonic Service at 1:30 PM, with the funeral ceremony to follow. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



