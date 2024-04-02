Driever, Louis Milton



Louis Milton Driever, 91, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, the 28th of March in Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 18th, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Walter and Estelle (Shoemaker) Driever. He was a 1950 graduate of Middletown High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Otterbein College and his Master's degree from Miami University.



While at Otterbein, he met a fellow music major, Betty Pooler. They married and enjoyed 68 years together. She survives him as well as their children Lou Jr, and Dwight Driever with grandchildren Tasha, Megan and Morgan plus great-grandchildren Hanna, Emma, Maddison and Mason.



Lou was an accomplished musician. He was first chair first trumpet in the 33rd Army Band in Heidelberg playing concerts throughout Europe and on the Armed Forces Radio Network. He served as band director in Gettysburg and Hicksville before settling in as the band director at Northeastern High School in Springfield for almost 30 years. Unlike most teachers, his students enjoyed his tutelage for six years and he had a remarkable influence on them with many continuing on to become professional musicians themselves. He played trumpet and cornet in the Springfield Symphony, Ohio Valley British Brass Band and the Springfield Summer Arts Festival band for several decades and was active in a half dozen dance bands.



He was a Mason of the Franklin Lodge #14 in Troy for over 60 years, served on the negotiating teams for the NEHS Teacher's and Springfield Musician's Union and was a member of the VFW, Ohio Farm Bureau and Kings Fraternity.



Lou served as the choir director for the Covington Presbyterian Church and was active in Covenant Presbyterian Church of Springfield for over 60 years. He and Betty recently joined the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana to make it easier for them to attend services. Lou enjoyed the past 24 years retirement on the family farm outside Cable always welcoming former students, friends, and neighbors.



Funeral services will be held at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana (235 Miami St) on April 6th at 3 pm with the Reverend Bruce Miller presiding. Visitation hours will be 1-3 pm preceding the service. Lou will be cremated and buried later on the family farm in accordance with his wishes.



As Betty is allergic to flowers, in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Northeastern Band Parents Association.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com