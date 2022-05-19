springfield-news-sun logo
DREISCHARF, Catherine L. "Cathy"

Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Majestic Care of Middletown. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Truth Tabernacle Church, 6879 Hamilton Middletown Road, (St. Rt. 4), Middletown, Ohio 45044, with Pastor Daniel Hidlebaugh officiating. Refreshments immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and

condolences sent to the family on this website,


www.herr-riggs.com


Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

