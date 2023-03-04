DRAKE, III, William F.



Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in his apartment at the Springfield Masonic Community. Born September 5, 1934, in New Brighton, PA, a son of the late William F. Jr and Alberta M. Drake. William was a retired civil service Industrial Engineer employee (35 years) for the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB). He was a veteran who previously served 4 years in the U.S. Army, Nike Ajax and Hercules missile defense systems and a key maintenance instructor at Fort Bliss Texas on all facets of both systems. His career at WPAFB coincided with the Cold War and he was instrumental in bringing computers and computer simulation into mainstream military analysis. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, and active for many years with the Boy Scouts. Both sons became Eagle scouts. Surviving are two sons, Darrell W. of Cincinnati, OH, and Jason E. and Lori of Kettering, OH; daughter, Deann K. and spouse Ted Lewis of Bellefontaine, OH; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Kyle, Matthew, Shane and husband Dustin, Kara; three step-grandchildren, Jason and Thomas Lewis, DJ Riffell; four great grandchildren; one brother, Charles and spouse Ruth Ann of Freedom, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sandra L. (Mayhue) Drake; daughter Tanya S. Holstein of Fairborn, OH; grandchild Jacob Lewis; three sisters, Wilberta Murphy of Beaver Falls, PA, Doris Noel of San Antonio, TX, and Marion Archer of Huntsville, AL. A longtime resident of Kettering, OH, for 51 years in the same home, very loving of his deceased wife, Sandra, and his immediate and extended family. He enjoyed gardening and providing many amenities for his family and friends. Upon retirement from WPAFB, he worked an additional 13 years at Sears (Dayton, OH), in the tool department. He is a proud 65 year member of Union Lodge # 259 Free and Accepted Masons, New Brighton, PA, the Scottish Rite New Castle Consistory in New Castle, PA, with dual membership in Alpha # 729 Masonic lodge in Kettering, OH, and Morning Star # 795 in Springfield, OH and a previous 10 year member of the Moose Fraternity Lodge # 1533 of Indian Lake, OH. He was an avid square dance caller, instructor, and dancer for over 40 years, heavily involved in camping and boating, and was a longtime member of the Happy Traveler recreational group. He was proud to have personally visited all 50 USA states, 80% of the National US federal parks, and Scandinavian countries. Local visitation will be 2-3pm on Sunday, March 5 with a funeral service held at 3pm with Masonic Services at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. Then a subsequent final Funeral/Memorial and interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, New Brighton, his hometown, in PA on Tuesday, March 7 at 2pm with Masonic services and a visitation beginning at 1pm. The Routsong funeral home in Kettering, OH, in charge of the local services, and Sylvania Hills of those in PA. Family suggests flowers or a donation to breast cancer research. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

