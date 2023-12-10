Drake, Stephen C.



Age 68, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



