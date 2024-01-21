Dozier, Louise

Dozier, (Mary) Louise



Age 96 passed away peaceably on January 12, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on December 27, 1927, in Camp Hill, AL to the late William and Evelou Jennings. She moved to Dayton in 1941 and graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in 1946. She married Howard Dozier, Jr. on April 13, 1947, and to this union four children were born.



Louise was baptized at an early age in Alabama and was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she was a member of the Golden Agers, Deborah Circle, and Wednesday Bible Study Class. She was also President of the Hospitality Committee for over ten years.



She retired from the Community Blood Center after 23 years of service. She enjoyed working in her vegetable gardens and flower beds and working word search puzzles.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Howard Dozier, Sr., two sisters, Elise Elliott and Ezell Hardy, grandsons Timothy Issac, Joseph and Lamont Dozier, nephew Larry Hardy, and niece Delores Hardy. She is survived by her four children, Marcia Catlett, Howard (Anita), Horace (Juanita), and Tim Dozier of Dayton, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on January 25, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with family receiving guests from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11:00am, the Rev. Dr. Junior F. Greenlee presiding. Interment will be at The Dayton National Cemetery at 4100 W. Third Street. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



