springfield-news-sun logo
X

DOYLE, Waynetta

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DOYLE, Waynetta

Waynetta Doyle (61) passed away on April 5, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born to Wayne and Kathryn Cleveland, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Clyde, Ohio, and was a graduate of Clyde HS (1979) and Owens Technical College (1981). She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William Doyle, her children Laurie, Katy Marie, and Sean (Rebekah), grandchildren Samuel, Isaiah, Brenna, Jazaleigh and Liam; siblings, Mark, Steve, Fred (Nancy), and Michael Cleveland, Sarah (Bob) Chambers, Cindy (Richard) Geis; in-laws, Renee, Kevin, Brendan Doyle, Debbie Wolf and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Licensed Optician and worked for Dr. Mike Kabbes for the last 16 years. Memorial service will be held at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME on Friday, April 15 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. She was beloved by all and will be sadly missed. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MOORE, Mary
2
BELK, John
3
BILLIPS, Carol
4
CHASTAIN, Melvin
5
CLOUD, Dorothy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top