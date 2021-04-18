X

DOWNS, William

DOWNS, William "Bill"

Age 77 of Dayton, died Saturday, April 10, 2021. Born July 10th, 1943, in Menifee County, Kentucky, to the late Everett and Gladys Downs. Bill retired from Noble Trucking Company. Preceded death by a sister Alma and brother Dorsey and Lori's mother Euphemia Bowling. Survived by daughter Lori (Downs) Carnes and her husband Christopher of Dayton; 2 granddaughters Manon and Garyn Lloyd of Dayton; 4 great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Ezander, Kaidyn and Gianna; 3 brothers Bud, Jim and Darvin and 1 sister Liz. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

