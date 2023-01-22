DOWNING, Sue Ellen



Age 86, of Largo, FL, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Sue was born in Dayton, OH, graduated from Fairview High School and worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company which became Ameritech. She was HOA president for Shipwatch in Largo. Sue's former spouse was Bob. They had two children, Lori (Jim) and Robert Andrew (Beth), four grandchildren Jennifer (Jason), Jason, Bret and Dylan, and one great-grandchild Ryan. Later in Sue's life, she met and married Jim. They enjoyed wonderful years together near Indian Rocks Beach. Sue is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and brother Dale. Sue loved life near the beach, cooking, gardening, travel, fine arts, playing cards and dominos with her friends, and reading. A graveside ceremony will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Catholic Funeral Care of Largo, FL.

