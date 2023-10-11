Downey, Versie L.



passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her caregiver and granddaughter Jazmine Hill, other loving family and friends. Memorial services will be 11 AM. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 Siebenthaler Ave. Services will be livestreamed: https://www.facebook.com/mtcalvarynation/. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



