DOWNEND, Jewel E.



Age 87, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her residence. Jewel was born February 22, 1935, in London, KY, to the late Christopher and Bessie Selzer.



Jewel enjoyed quilting, gardening, painting, sewing and was an accomplished pianist.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Downend in 1994 and her daughter, Pam Downend in 2020. Jewel is survived by her daughter, Brenda (David) Stuckey of Springboro, her grandchildren, Jared Stuckey, Jenna (Kevin) Hughes; her great-grandchildren, Tysen, Tucker; her brother, James Selzer; numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a Private Funeral Service.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Downend family.



