Douglass, James H. "Turk"



James "Turk" Douglass 81 of Eaton, formerly of Camden, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at his home. He was born on March 27, 1943, to the late Harvey S. and Helen V. (MacDonald) Douglass. In addition to his parents, Turk was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Frances; brother, Charles Douglass; and sister, Dorothy Gray. He is survived by his wife, Dottie; children, Jimmy (Karen) Douglass, Shelley (Doug) Moore, and Andy Douglass; grandchildren, Ellen (Justin), Tabitha (Evan), Anna (Alec), Leah (Eric), and Flick; great-grandson, Edison; brother, Donald Douglass; sister, Mary (Bill) Kindle; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Jim was a dedicated member of the First Southern Baptist Church, and previously, Eaton Methodist Church, as faith and worship were a cornerstone in his life. His commitment extended beyond the church walls into the broader community, where he served as a Preble Shawnee School board member, and he served on numerous community boards in Preble County. He was a board member for OPERS and was the leader of the Preble County PERI group. Jim worked at Armco Steel for 30 years in various administrative capacities and upon retiring from Armco served as the Preble County health administrator for 13 years. Jim was also a proud member and active participant in the Masonic organization, embodying their values of Integrity, Friendship, Respect, and Charity. This was evident by the many positions he held: Past Master, Camden Masonic Lodge #159, Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio. Past District Deputy Grand Master, 2nd Masonic District of Ohio. Past High Priest, Eaton Chapter #22, Royal Arch Masons of Ohio. Past Illustrious Master, Preble Council #135, Royal & Select Masons of Ohio. Past Eminent Commander, Jerusalem Commandery #75, Knights Templar of Ohio. Preble County Hospitaller, Ohio Priory #18 Knights of the York Rite Cross of Honour. Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, 33rd Degree. In his leisure time, Turk found joy in life's simple pleasures. He was an avid Euchre and golf player, often engaging in friendly games with friends and family. His sharp intellect shone through his love for crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He and his wife Dottie enjoyed matinees and dining at their favorite restaurants with friends and family. He and Dottie also enjoyed visits from their great-grandson, Edison. Turk played the piano and organ by ear and passed this talent on to his eldest son, Jimmy. Turk's love of classic films was evident by his extensive collection. He delighted in sharing his favorites with loved ones, especially his grandchildren. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, unwavering faith, work ethic, volunteerism, and his deep commitment to his family and community. He leaves behind a legacy of service, friendship, and a true love for life. Jim was 'the' entertainer, lighting up the room wherever he went. Jim will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St, Camden from 5PM  8PM. The funeral service will begin at 11AM on Tuesday, July 2 at the church with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, where Masonic services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Camden Masonic Lodge #159, 106 S Main St, Camden, OH 45311 or Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Av, Dayton, OH 45420. www.BalesFH.com



