Douglas McCown

McCown, Douglas L.



age 70 of Clayton passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Suzanne; parents, George and Nellie McCown; brother, James McCown; and sister, Eva McCown. Douglas is survived by his son, Stephen McCown; sisters, Gail and Lesa; brother, Dan; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 1pm Monday, Mar 30, 2026 at Calvary Cemetery, Kettering, OH. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



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