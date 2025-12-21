Douglas Hall

Hall, Douglas J.



Douglas Jason Hall, affectionately known as "Pops," passed away on December 11, 2025, in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on May 22, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Jason M. Hall and Virginia D. Lynam; his nephew, David C. Hall, Jr.; and cousin, Paul T. Carrier. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fran "Yaya" Hall; his daughters, Kristen (Kris) Hall Lawson and Jill Adkins (Randy Yoder); and his beloved grandchildren, Charles "Sammy" Lawson and Maxwell "Max" Adkins, who brought him immense pride and joy. Doug is also survived by his brother, David C. Hall (Karen); his nephew, Gregory (Greg) Hall; his cousin, Luanne (Ron); and his cousin and chosen "brother," Thomas (Tommy) Norris (Karen). Doug proudly served in the Air Force Reserves for six years and spent his professional career as a computer programmer with Mead Corporation and sales representative at Middletown Electric Supply. He enjoyed a life filled with simple pleasures, including playing Euchre, tennis, golf, fishing, hunting, swimming, and watching both college and professional sports. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHIMDT-PARRAMORE, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug's honor to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/memorial-gift/



