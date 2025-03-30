Douglas, Garry

Garry Douglas, age 70, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, March 23, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am  11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am to 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

