Douglas Dabrowski

Dabrowski, Douglas A.



On March 6, Douglas "Doug" Dabrowski passed away peacefully while hospitalized for several infections. He was surrounded by family.



Doug was born on October 2, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to Alfred and Frances Dabrowski. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and went on to earn his degree from The Ohio State University.



Doug spent more than forty years working as a financial analyst at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he built a long and respected career. After retiring, he devoted time to caring for his parents (Al and Fran Dabrowski) in their later years.



In his younger days, Doug enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Over time he traded the playing field for the sidelines and became an avid sports fan, especially cheering on Ohio State football and enjoying basketball. He also had an extensive music collection and took great pride in his cars, which were always kept spotless.



Later in life, Doug moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to be closer to family. Due to health concerns, he moved into assisted living, where he lived for the past six years. There, his dry wit and humor kept both staff and residents entertained. His personality earned him the honorary title of "King of Assisted Living," along with a sign proudly displayed on his door declaring him "The Man, The Myth, The Legend."



Doug is survived by his brother Alfred Dabrowski (Cindy) of Memphis, Tennessee, and his sister, Lois Marcus (Ron) of Camarillo, California. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Matt, Joe, Liz, Jenni and Greg, along with eleven grandnieces and grandnephews.



Doug will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, his love of cards and games, his loyalty to Ohio State sports, and his ability to keep those around him smiling.



To honor Doug, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



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