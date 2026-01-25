Douglas Ball

Ball, Douglas W. "Doug"



Douglas W. Ball (Doug), age 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away on January 16, 2026 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on June 30, 1942, in E. Cleveland, OH, to Walter G. & Helen E. Ball, who predeceased Doug, as did his only sibling, Phyllis E. Koons, and 2 prior wives, Barbara A. (25 years) Ball, and Joan L. (12 years) Ball. Doug's present wife, Barbara J. Ball (12 years) brought love and joy to his final years. Doug, a CPA/MBA worked for NCR Corp. for 20 years prior to his retirement as Division Controller in 1993. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1645 (Miamisburg) and Eagles Lodge #1689 (Xenia). He had 3 children - the late Diane Marsh (David), David Ball (Mary) of Canton, OH, and Steve Ball (Dawn) of Centerville, OH. Later generations include Joey, Bella, and Brandon Ball and step-grandchildren Nick Valentino (Theresa) and Sunny Schwab. Friends may call on the family from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 141 Ludlow Street, in Dayton, OH, where a service will start at 11:00am, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to an animal rescue charity, such as SICSA, in Doug's memory. To share a memory of Doug or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



