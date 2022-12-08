DOUB, Jack Rowland



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on December 1, 2022, after suffering from a liver and kidney illness for 2 years. Jack was born in St. Charles, Missouri, on September 19, 1943. He resided there and in Buffalo, New York, as a young child, but then grew up in Sistersville and St. Albans, West Virginia, where his father, John Doub was Plant Manager of Union Carbide Corp. Jack was the Valedictorian of his Sistersville High School Class. He earned his B.S.E.E. and MBA degrees from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Jack was a hardworking individual who enjoyed his profession in marketing and product planning and some sales at several electronic and production companies 1970-1990 in the states of IN, DE, IL, OR, TX, OH, and MI. Jack enjoyed spending his free time on CB radio and HAM Radio and CW (Morse Code) and traveling. In his early years, he attended a Jesus Rally at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, where he heard the Gospel and accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Saviour. A few years later in 1976, he met Marti Slusser at a Christian Singles Group in Barrington, Illinois. They were married on June 25, 1977. Jack and Marti are the parents of Thomas and Jeffrey Doub. They learned how to care for their son Tommy who has autism. Jack and another friend, Jeff Fox, started and ran the Autism Society of Dayton, OH, in the 1990's and early 2000's. They were both also officers in the Montgomery Developmental Center (MDC) Parent Group in Huber Heights, Ohio, where both Tommy Doub and Matt Fox resided, until it was closed in 2017 by state mandates. Now Tommy and Matt reside in Southwest Ohio Development Center near Cincinnati. Jack's experience working with Tommy led him into a retirement career of caregiver under Developmental Disability Services in both Montgomery and Warren Counties. He also worked as a substitute teacher in several districts and as a tutor. He loved caregiving, tutoring, and teaching special needs people as well as non-disabled people. Jack was a very caring person who always desired to help others, especially individuals with special needs. He will be truly missed. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years: Martha "Marti" (Slusser) Doub, sons: Thomas "Tommy" John Doub and Jeffrey "Jeff" Rowland Doub, brother: Curtis Doub of WV, nephews: Chris and John Doub of WV, cousins: Tom Rowland and Kathy Rowland of Knoxville, TN, along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Jacob and Georgia Marie (Rowland) Doub. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Visitation will take place on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of his service. Burial will follow the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Church of God in Clayton, Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, Friendship Village in Dayton, and/or Fresenius Kidney Care in Huber Heights. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com A special thanks to the Lord God for all the help Jack received from HIM through the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, skilled nursing centers, Fresenius Kidney Care, Friends, and Family – Marti and Jeff. Thanks to all and praise the Lord that we live in this country where Jack received all this help from HIM through others. Jeff and Marti would also like to thank Kindred Funeral Home for guiding them in planning Jack's funeral service.

