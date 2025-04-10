Dotson, Judy A.



DOTSON, Judy A., 72, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Wooded Glen surrounded by her family. She was born June 5, 1952, in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry and Maggie (Slusher) Stevens. Judy worked as the Director at OIC  Heap Office for nearly 40 years. Survivors include her husband, Randall; three children and spouses, William & Tracey Wilson, Angel & Kevin White and Wendy & Donald Kunkle; eight grandchildren, Tiffani, Jessica, Kristen, Nathan, Joseph, Kylie, Ashley and Coty; eight great grandchildren, Liam, Sterling, Rylee, Jaxson, Annaliese, Alice, Ella and Hattie; one brother, Clyde & Elara Stevens and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Wilson in 2005 and numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.



