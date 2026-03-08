Dorothy Thorpe

Thorpe, Dorothy



Dorothy M. Thorpe, wife of Rodney B. Thorpe for 65 years, died on March 5, 2026. Dorothy is the youngest of a family of 8, born to George and Mabel Hall of Slippery Rock, PA. Dorothy graduated from Grove City College, Grove City PA. and taught business education for 20 years, twelve years at Northridge High School in Dayton. She was inducted into Northridge Hall of Fame on October 5, 2018.



She was a faithful member of a Southern Baptist Church, currently at West Carrollton, and active in the missions program. serving as director of the Women's Missionary Union for the Greater Dayton Association of Baptists and as president of Ohio Women's Missionary Union for four years.



Funeral service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at 11 AM. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 10 AM. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.



