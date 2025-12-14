Dorothy Hastings

Hastings, Dorothy M.



Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



