Dorothy Hastings

7 hours ago
Hastings, Dorothy M.

Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

