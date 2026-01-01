Dorothy Bailey

BAILEY, Dorothy L.



Dorothy Jean (Limerick) Bailey, 90, of Fairfield, Ohio was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 following a 2-year struggle with cancer. She was born in Hamilton on August 22, 1935, to Ruth (Chrisman) and Walter Limerick. Dorothy was educated in the Hamilton Public Schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953. She attended Ohio University majoring in chemistry where she graduated with honors. She then started her 41-year analytical career at the Miami Valley Laboratories of the Procter & Gamble Company, retiring in 1998 having contributed to scientific publications, a patent, and the highlight of her career, having been awarded an analytical excellence award.



Dorothy married Allan, her husband of 64 years, on October 7, 1961 at the Front Street Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, Ohio, and they had three children. Dorothy had a life-long love of learning and enjoyed reading. She loved nature and animals, and supported many local and national charities devoted to these causes. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed the many road trips and vacations taken with her husband, sister, and brother-in-law.







Dorothy is survived by her husband, Allan; her daughters: Ruth Bailey and Victoria Bailey of Fairfield, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Molter of Hamilton, Ohio, and her niece, Deborah (Matt) Brosius of Hamilton, Ohio, and her nephew, Doug (Nancy) Molter of Anderson Township, Ohio. She is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, John Mark, and brother-in-law, Don Molter.



Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, at 10:00 AM until time of service, Saturday, January 3, 2026. Funeral service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 3, 2026. Burial will immediately follow in Greenwood Cemetery, with interment service in the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel. Services will be conducted by Dr. John H. Lewis. A reception will take place following the services at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hamilton Community Foundation, The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Ohio, or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com