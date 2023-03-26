Dormire, Joanne Rae



DORMIRE, Joanne Rae, age 85, of Dayton, wife of Dr. Richard Dormire passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 after many years of health problems. Joanne is survived by her husband, Richard and three sons and their families; Brett and Jill (sons, Chase and Ben), Mark and Robyn (daughter, Christina), Jeffrey and Colleen (son, Aiden). She worked for AT&T for many years teaching employees how to use computers. Joanne enjoyed many years boating on Lake Erie with friends and family. She also enjoyed tennis and golf at Sycamore Creek Country Club. Joanne will be missed by her family and friends. She was an amazing wife and mother. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Saturday, April 1 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd, Ste 201, Dayton, OH 45459.

