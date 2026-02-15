Doris Mills

Mills, Doris Joan



Doris Joan Mills age 80 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on February 11, 2026 in her home with her family after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Known as Joan, she was born to the late Archie Minchew and Mary Cox Nichols in Waycross, Georgia on February 5, 1946. Joan moved to Hamilton in 1964 where she met and married her husband Earnest Glenn Mills on September 4, 1965. Joan enjoyed her life-long career as a barber, she worked alongside her husband at the Hamilton Plaza Barber Shop for 20 years and later at the Ross Ave Barber Shop for 28 years. Joan was a lively and social woman, she frequently attended live music events, casinos and racetracks, and evenings at the Arnoff Center or other theatres. Joan was a generous woman, she regularly donated to St. Jude's, ASPCA, and many local charities. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joan spent much of her time with her family attending sporting games, going on field trips, and/or watching music and theatre performances. Joan is survived by her husband of 61 years Earnest Glenn Mills; two sons Ernie (Annette) Mills, and Eric Mills; her 5 grandchildren Megan (Colby) Bowman, Abigail (Clayton) Peregoy, Savannah Mills, Whitley Mills, and Ethan Mills; her 5 great-grandchildren Mia and Maeve Bowman, Redden and Russell Peregoy, and Jessiah Brewer; her siblings Mamie (David) Arthur, Debbie (John) Lopez, Jerry Minchew, and Janelle Kirkland; her nieces and nephews Sandra, Patricia, Jennifer, Jody, James and Bruce. Mrs. Mills was also preceded in death by her parents Archie Minchew and Mary Cox Nichols; Brothers Gary Minchew, Howard Minchew, Charlie Nichols, and Jeff Nichols and Sister Dorothy Howell. Joan's visitation will be held at The Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield, Ohio on February 19, 2026 from 4-6pm with memorial service starting at 6pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations made in Doris' name to Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, the link can be found below.



https://www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/donate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com