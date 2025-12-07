Doris Carpenter

Carpenter, Doris Jean



Doris Jean Carpenter passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on November 17, 2025 with family members around her. Doris was born in London, KY and moved north to Dayton, Ohio when her parents decided a better life could be found for the family. She attended Overlook Elementary and graduated from Walter E. Stebbins High School in 1959. The first graduating class named after Mr. Stebbins. It was there she was known as Pickles and class clown. She was a talented and gifted artist who won a scholarship from Scholastic Magazine. She decided to marry and have children instead, but found time in later years to continue with her gift by creating five beautiful murals in churches throughout the Dayton area. She loved diving into garage sales with her sisters searching for antiques and treasures. She also painted and wallpapered houses. Family was the core of Doris' world. She is survived by her son Bart Milby and wife Jill, her daughter Jenny Mazzola and husband Robert. Also her grandchildren Leah Milby, Sarah Brown, Steven Milby and wife Mia, Andrea Byall and husband Cameron, Guy Aber and wife Brittany. Her sisters Naomi Williams, Sharon Mayabb and husband Darrell, Deborah Borden and husband William. Many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many cousins who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her father Denver Carpenter and her mother Ella Myrtle Davidson, her older sister Oneida Music and husband William, her brother-in-law Jerry Williams and her granddaughter Paula Milby. Doris was a woman of steadfast faith. A devoted member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle in Tipp City, OH. She found great joy in sharing her love of Jesus Christ with her church family. She dedicated 18 years to teaching Sunday School and Art at First Pentecostal Church in Xenia. Her commitment to her faith not only shaped her life, but the lives of those who knew her. As we remember Doris Jean, we celebrate a life enriched by her artistic talents, deep love for her family, and her unwavering faith and love in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her legacy of joy and creativity will continue to inspire all who knew her, reminding us of the beauty found in laughter and the bonds we share. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:00 am at Redemption Christian Tabernacle Church, 11780 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, Ohio 45371 with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Inurnment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



