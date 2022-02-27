DORGAN, Arlene



Age 92, of Dayton, passed Sunday, February, 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Reynolds



"Bill" Dorgan Sr.; parents, James and Mary Jones; and



brothers, Harry, Richard, Charles, and Orlando Jones. Survived by children, John Michael Hearld, Sharon M. (Robert) Kinser, and William Reynolds "Buddy" Dorgan Jr.; grandchildren



Michael and Jessica Hearld; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was a Lifetime member of Dayton 58 Elkettes and a past member of the American



Legion #165 and the VFW #3438. Arlene loved crafting,



helping people and making people laugh. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:00 a.m.,



Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.



Contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans DAV. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

