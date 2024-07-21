Donohue, H. Patrick



H.Patrick Donohue, 73, of Rockville, MD, passed on July 16,2024, with his family by his side. He is the beloved husband of 46 years to Elizabeth "Lisa" Donohue; Loving father of Kathryn "Kate" and Adam Freedenberg; Cherished grandfather of Nolan, Patrick and Jack Freedenberg; Dear brother of Tom, Susan and Terry Donohue; He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.



Born in Springfield, OH prececeased by parents, Eugene and Ursula Donhue. Graduate of Bowling Green State University 1972, Catholic University Law School Class of 1977. Became an associate of Donahue and Ehrmantraut Law Firm for 1977 through 1987. Co0Founder of the Law firm Armstong, Donohue, Ceppos,Vaughan and Rhoades established in 1987. He retired in May of 2017. Afterwards he became President of the Gaithersburg Soup Kitchen until his illness in 2023.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Rockville, MD on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Gaithersburg Community Soup Kitchen at www.lordstablesoupkitchen.org



