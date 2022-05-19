DONOHOE, Elvira



Age 79 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. God took Elvira home to end her suffering after two years of failing health. Elvira was born June 11, 1942, in Jackson, Kentucky, the youngest child of Bud and America (Stamper) Caudill. Elvira was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother,



sister, aunt, and friend who if she loved you, loved you with all her heart. Elvira enjoyed shopping, watering her beautiful flowers in the summer, watching game shows, and spending time with her loved ones. Survivors include her husband and companion of 39 years Roger R. Donohoe; two sons Paul E. and David J.



(Rhonda) Rife both of Springfield; two grandchildren Heather Rife of Florida and Jessica Fannon of Springfield; sisters-in-law Brenda (Jeff) Ramby of Cable, Vicki Skinner of London; many loving nieces and nephews. Elvira was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Ethyl Lockard, Sarah Frayley, Lillie Everage; brothers Willie Caudill, Lee Caudill Sr. and Fred Caudill; sister-in-law Carol Baird. Friends and family may call on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 from 11AM – 12PM where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



