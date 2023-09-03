Donnellan, Mary K.



Donnellan, Mary K., 76, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. Born May 16, 1947 to T.W. and Mary Jane Donnellan, she served as the Executive Director for Catholic Social Services in Dayton and Toledo, Ohio, Lansing, Michigan, Fort Wayne, Indiana and retired from the archdiocese of Cincinnati, Ohio. She loved dogs and people equally well. Her life was spent serving as the hands and feet of her Savior Jesus. Kathie is survived by her three brothers, J. Timothy (Jean) Donnellan, Michael (Melinda) Donnellan and Patrick (Cheryl) Donnellan. In addition are six beloved nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces and nephews. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be a private ceremony. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



