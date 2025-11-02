Donna Wright

Wright, Donna Jean
Age 85, of Dayton, departed Oct. 24, 2025. Born to the late Richard L. and Josephine J. Robinson. A 1958 graduate of Roosevelt H.S. She dedicated 30 years of service to Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 31 years, Arthur T. Wright, brothers: Malcolm, Richard, and Michael. Survived by children: Arthur J. (Shusletta) Wright, Huntersville, NC, Kevin L. Wright, Trotwood, OH; Lisa M. Wright, Dayton, OH; six grandchildren; siblings, Frances (Lucin) Minot, Chino Hills, CA, and Barbara Hudson-Banner of Englewood, OH; Anthony J. Robinson, Trotwood, OH; other relatives and friends, including her devoted companions Linda and George McDole. She was a dedicated mother and wife. She served on the St. Margaret's Episcopal Church Joint Charity Tournament for seven years. A devoted member of Deborah Chapter No. 19, O.E.S., for 35 years. Visitation 8-9AM, O.E.S. Memorial Service, 9 AM. Service to follow 9:30 AM at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral