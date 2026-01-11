Donna Worthy

Worthy (Jacobsen), Donna Rae



Donna Rae Worthy, age 83, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. She was born in Spokane, WA on April 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Gorremans) Jacobsen. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Dean "Chuck" Worthy in 2016 and one brother.



Donna is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Huston; her son, Darren (Cherie) Worthy; two sisters, Vivian Walls and Noreen Jacobsen; a brother, Eric (Lorraine) Jacobsen; six grandchildren, Jenna (Dustin) Narey, Zac Huston, Rachel (Gary) Sevison, Celeste (Joseph) Sousa-Worthy, Carissa (Jeff), Justin Worthy; five great-grandchildren, Audrie Lambe, Cambrie Narey, Ezra Charles Narey, Gethin Sevison, Diana; a great-great grandchild, Baylor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Donna was an avid reader, an American patriot and an Ohio State Buckeye fan.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio with Chaplain Lynn Gordon officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Donna will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Springboro Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donna may be made to Care360 Hospice.



Memories or online condolences may be left for the Worthy Family at www.andersonfuneralhome.com.



