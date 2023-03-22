Donisi, Angelo Anthony ""Tony""



Angelo Anthony "Tony" Donisi was born May 16, 1931 - passed away peacefully at his home March 13th, 2023, after an lengthy illness. He was 91. He was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1949 and then enlisted in the US Airforce after which time he moved back to Franklin and built a house where he raised his family. He retired from Armco Steel in 1992, after 42 years of service, where he worked in the technical repair department. He attended the University of Cincinnati in electronical engineering and taught classes at Armco. He owned and operated the Donisi Gun Shop and Donisi Photography and was best known for his wedding photography throughout the Franklin and surrounding area. Tony was a member of the Holy Parish - St. John's. He was an active member of the Son's of Italy and a past member of the Franklin Boosters. He spent numerous winters in the Key Largo and Naples, Florida area and made many life long friends. Tony was seriously one of a kind and will be missed by his family and friends. His quick wit, charm, humor, and knowledge are traits that were passed on to his children, with all of them fulfilling successful careers and being good people that made him so very proud. Tony left an impression on everyone he met and that was what made him special in so many ways. Whether it was his onery innuendos, his over the top childish curiosity, his lack of tolerance when you disagreed with him, or his sweet "I love you" at just the right time, he always stood out. For all of those close to him, he will be remembered as the kind of man that believed everyone should work hard and take care of their family. His work ethic and desire to learn was demonstrated in the houses he built, the businesses he operated, and the thousands of other projects he took upon himself to learn and complete. "If that guy can do it, there is no reason I can't", was his motto. Even though he could be contrary and a little loud sometimes, under that was a heart of gold grounded in faith that never wavered and would help anyone. "Sweet -Sweet Tony" was often spoken by his wife Sandy because she knew the whole man that he was and his love for his family. His family knows he is in Heaven catching up with those that have gone before him and instructing them on the best way to do things. Tony, everyone you left in this world is heartbroken that you are gone but we are happy that you are home, free and painless. We will always love and miss you until we can meet again. Tony is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandy Gray Donisi; daughter, Cathi Brooks; sons, Angelo Anthony "Tony" (Gretchen) Donisi Jr., James Michael (Kathy)Donisi, Mark Vincent (Robyn) Donisi; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Donisi; stepchildren, Jamie (Gary) Blake, Todd Gray, and Tobin Gray. Surviving grandchildren are, Lisa Ledford, Derrick (Amy) Brooks, Brooke (Gabe) Tinch, Angie (Chuck) Foster, Kirsten Donisi, Brette (Matt) Karas, Cate Donisi, Mark (Angie) Donisi, II, Nick (Allison) Donisi, Anna Donisi, Angelo Anthony Donisi III, Tre Donisi Gino Donisi, Abby (Evan) Rochelle, and Margo (Jake) Sapp. He also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings are, JoAnn Bowman, Teresa Adams, and Frankie (Larry) Geese. Tony is preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Dorothy Louise (Rodefer) Donisi; son, Frank Andrew "Drew" Donisi; parents, Frank Andrew and Philomena (Parella) Donisi; brother, Frederick Andrew Donisi; and step daughter, Jodie Reese. Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 24th @ 10:00am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be from March 23rd from 6pm to 8pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaudling Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

