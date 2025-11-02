Donald Woods

Woods, Donald Ernest



WOODS, Donald Ernest, age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 25, 2025. Don was a retired welder for Flowserve Corp after 35 years of service.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Don is survived by his daughter, Teresa Woods-Fogle and her husband Kenneth; sister, Patricia Sellers; brother, Daniel Woods; grandsons, Mitchell & Jacob Evans; 5 great-grandchildren, special niece, Cindy Woods; other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held 6 PM Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Don's memory.



