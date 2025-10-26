Donald Whitaker Jr.

Whitaker Jr., Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Whitaker Jr., age 77 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Kettering Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Troy, Ohio on April 28, 1948, the son of Donald Eugene & Phyllis Ann (Yount) Whitaker Sr. He was a member of the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church and was in the trucking industry for many years. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Whitaker; step-son Jimmy (Judy) Bowman; step-daughter Alice (Barry) Mullins; grandchildren Craig Mullins, Jacob (Edlislyn) Bowman and Rachel (Kyle) Michael; half brother Kenneth E. Whitaker; half sister-in-law Debra S. Whitaker. step-brothers Bill (Brenda) Fagan and Timothy (Jessica) Fagan; step-sister Rebecca (Dean) Turner; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents' step mothers Slyvia M Whitaker and Garnett M Whitaker; wives Sharon Ann (Brown) Whitaker and Ruth Jean (Nabors) Bowman; great grandson Chevy Mullins; and a brother Larry Whitaker Sr. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Octboer 28, 2025, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Nickels officiating. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, New Carlisle, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





