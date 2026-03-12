Donald Webster Jr.

Donald A. Webster Jr., age 80, of Dayton, OH, was born on October 18, 1945 in Youngstown, OH. Donald departed this life Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Saturday, March 14, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

